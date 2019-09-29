National Veterans of Foreign Wars Day

ABC4 News — National Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Day is a day to honor the men and women who have served the United States of America.

According to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, to be eligible for membership, one must have honorably served in the U.S. Armed Forces in a foreign war or overseas operation recognized by a campaign medal, in Korea after June 30, 1949, and recipients of hostile-fire or imminent danger pay. Veterans of World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Lebanon, Grenada, Panama, Persian Gulf, Somalia, Kosovo, Afgha.

The VFW says there are more than 1.6 million VFW and Auxiliary members in all 50 states, and many foreign countries.

