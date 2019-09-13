Murray Police trying to identify female suspect in fraud case

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Murray are trying to identify a woman who is believed to be a suspect in a credit card fraud case.
If you recognize this woman, please contact the non-emergency phone number at 801-840-4000 and reference Murray case 19C015260.
