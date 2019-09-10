Mrs. International works to prevent teen suicide and help veterans

2019 Mrs. International Robin Towle of Alpine stopped by ABC4 News at 4 Monday to discuss her title plus her platform initiatives of teen suicide prevention with the Wolf Pact organization and her annual event to help veterans Hope on the Hill.

For more information on the Wolf Pact, go to: https://www.signwolfpact.org/about.html

For more information about Hope on the Hill, go to: https://www.facebook.com/events/utah-state-capitol/hope-on-the-hill/611609215928647/

For more information on Mrs. International, check out her website: http://www.robintowle.com/

