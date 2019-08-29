More than 60,000 fans expected at Utah vs. BYU game

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News)- The BYU versus University of Utah football game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, but some fans were in line hours before the start of the game.
More than 60,000 fans are expected to fill the LaVell Edwards Stadium to watch their favorite in-state rivals.
“We are camping out for the BYU, Utah football game,” student Ashlyn Dayes said.
Dayes is among a hundred other fans camping out to be one of the first fans inside.
“The energy is so exciting ! It’s fun; I love it so much because it feels like you belong,” Dayes said.
Fans who do not have tickets inside the game won’t have to worry about missing out.
Starting Thursday, Aug. 29, BYU will introduce a new gameday fan experience for home football games at LaVell Edwards Stadium called “Cougar Canyon“.
Located directly west of the stadium on Canyon Road, Cougar Canyon will open 3.5 hours before kickoff. Among the festivities, fans will be able to enjoy the following:
- BYU inflatables
- Autograph signings by BYU teams
- Live bands and DJs
- Large LED video board showing college football games, BYU highlights, upcoming events and more
- Local food trucks
- BYU merchandise and apparel for sale
- Photo opportunities with former Cougar greats and major trophies, such as the 1984 National Championship Trophy, Heisman Trophy, Davey O’Brien Award, Outland Trophy, Doak Walker Award, bowl trophies, etc.
- Corporate partner and football alumni gatherings
- Team Cougar Walk
“I think it will be great, it adds another layer to the fans tons of tailgating which I am super excited about,” student Nate Crowley said.
The Utah Department of Transportation says there will be up to an hour-long delay for travelers driving southbound on I-15.
Major road construction on I-15 near Riverdale, Layton, Salt Lake City, and Lehi are to blame.
