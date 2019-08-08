Man who hit trooper on I-215 was recently released from jail on similar pending charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man who had just been released from jail for evading police after a high-speed chase ended in Lehi was re-arrested after he hit a Utah Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate-15 then fled into a Murray neighborhood.

According to court documents, Cory Emmet Martin, 27, of Sandy, was arrested on July 19 after police responded to a report of a vehicle burglary at a residence in Lehi.

The vehicle Martin was in was spotted by an officer who attempted to pull the car over but the driver, identified as Justin Michael Ray Kirkham, 30, of Midvale, fled the scene. After driving through multiple intersections and on curbs, he tried to squeeze between cars stopped at a red light but sideswiped several vehicles then hit a dump truck, according to documents.

The suspect’s vehicle became disabled in the crash and Ray was taken into custody.

His passenger, Martin, jumped out of the open window and fled but was apprehended a few hundred feet from the scene of the crash.

Officers reported both were found in possession of 3″ folding knives, a loaded syringe of heroin, a meth pipe, a rolled-up piece of heroin, and multiple pieces of used tinfoil.

Both Martin and Ray were booked into Utah County Jail on charges of second-degree felony burglary, nine third-degree felony counts of unlawful possession of a financial card and failure to stop at the command of an officer, and misdemeanor charges of drug possession. Kirkham was additionally charged with reckless driving.

Cory Martin (left) Justin Kirkham (right)

Ray remains at the Utah County Jail pending the outcome of his charges.

Martin, however, bonded out of jail on a $12,500 non-monetary bond on July 25th. After missing his court date on July 31, a warrant for his arrest was issued.

On Wednesday, a trooper with the Utah Highway Patrol was in stop and go traffic along I-215 near 1400 West when the driver of another car hit him and another vehicle from behind. After the trooper made contact with the driver, identified as Smith, he fled the scene.

Smith’s vehicle was later found abandoned near 6800 South 75 West in Murray. Through the use of K9s, responding officers, and witnesses who saw the man running and jumping over fences, Martin was taken into custody hiding in a neighboring yard, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

During a search of the vehicle he was driving, troopers found multiple license plates and temp tags that did not belong to Martin, or the vehicle, a black taser, drugs, drug paraphernalia and a wallet with another individual’s ID and credit cards.

Martin is now facing additional felony charges of failure to stop at the command of an officer, drug possession, false evidence of a car registration and unlawful acquisition of a financial card and misdemeanor charges of theft, possession of another person’s ID, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held without bail at the Salt Lake County Jail.

A background check for Martin shows at the time of his 2nd arrest, he had two felony warrants and three misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

Martin has a long criminal history of various drug-related charges.

