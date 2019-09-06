Man searching for teen who dropped off homecoming proposal at the wrong house

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man in Provo is trying to locate a teen who dropped off a homecoming proposal at the wrong house on Thursday.

Ryan Tippetts posted on his social media that it has been years since he went to homecoming so he was flattered someone left a poster asking for a date.

Thinking about how devastating it is to be rejected, Tippetts thought he should try to find “Cameron” and let him know his message did not get to the right place.

It's been years since I've been to homecoming so I was flattered! Then it clicked, I don't think this was for me, so if… Posted by Ryan Tippetts on Thursday, September 5, 2019

“Save him from a spiraling depression which leads to bad grades, and then poor self-esteem, causing him to go homeless and jobless. Don’t let this happen to him,” said Tippetts.

If anyone knows who Cameron is, you can reach out to Ryan Tippetts on Facebook or sent ABC4 a message and we will make sure to connect you.

