Man found critically injured lying in Salt Lake City road

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Police are investigating after a man was found critically injured lying in a Salt Lake City intersection Tuesday morning.

Detective Greg Wilking, Salt Lake City Police said the man, believed to be in his 40’s, was found around 1:35 a.m. in the intersection of 500 South and 300 West.

According to Wilking, they are unsure what happened to the man, but they did find debris from a vehicle in the area.

Wilking said the incident is under investigation, and they are considering the possibility of a hit and run but until they can speak with the victim, they do not know for certain.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salt Lake City police at 801-799-3000.

