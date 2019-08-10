Man arrested for threatening Lehi shopping center over event

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 21-year-old man was arrested last week after police said he threatened a shopping center in Lehi over an event planned there.

According to arresting documents, police were called to the shopping center after they had received a voice mail message on Wednesday that was threatening in nature about an event they had planned.

In the message, a man attempted to conceal his voice by using a foreign accent. He addressed the business and told them not to hold an upcoming shopping event on “my soil”. He continued to warn the business that if they didn’t cancel the event, “bad news to come to you”.

The man continued to say that “you won’t even see it coming”.

The shopping center grew concerned and began to put emergency protocols into place in order to protect the public that would be attending the upcoming event.

Through an investigation, police found the phone number belonged to a Draper resident named Colton John Shay Cox.

Detectives responded to Cox’s home and took him down to the police department for an interview. Cox admitted to making the phone call in the early morning as a “prank” and he had chosen this shopping event because he saw an advertisement on a billboard on the freeway, documents state.

Cox also stated that he didn’t agree with “their” political views and told detectives he had made a mistake and shouldn’t made the call, according to documents.

Cox was booked into the Utah County Jail on one count third-degree felony act of terrorism. Cox does not have any other criminal history in Utah.

What others are clicking on: