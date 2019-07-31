Logan man charged with ‘smothering’ infant to death

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder after police said he smothered a 12-month old girl in December.

According to charging documents, Kyle Taylor Gooch was charged with first-degree felony aggravated murder on Tuesday in Logan’s First District Court.

Documents state on December 15 police were notified of an infant who had been found in her crib unresponsive. While on scene officers and emergency medical personnel noticed the girl, identified as Kynlee Jo Corbridge, was in her crib, tightly swaddled in a large blue blanket and “obviously deceased”.

Police noted there were several signs of trauma that were concerning in nature such as a noticeable bruising on her head, ears, and behind her ears as well as several bright red abrasions on her face.

Kynlee’s hair and clothing were also very wet with no explanation for this and based on the girl’s body temperature, they suspected she had died around 7 or 8 p.m. the night before.

During an interview with police, Gooch said that around 7 p.m. the girl’s mother left to run an errand and was gone for about 30 minutes and Kynlee started screaming hysterically. He said he swaddled the girl in a large blue blanket “like a burrito” and put her to bed, face-down, and she was calm before he left the room.

The next morning, the mother said she was going to check on the girl because she had not woken up yet but Gooch stopped her and checked on Kynlee himself. He said when he entered the girl’s room he found her deceased in her crib.

When Gooch told the mother her daughter had died, he said she began to scream and he told her to “calm down”.

When police asked about the bruising on the girl’s face and head, he stated Kynlee had recently fallen while walking and caused the bruise to the top right side of her forehead and did not know of any other injuries.

During an interview with police, the girl’s mother said because she was asleep when she came home, she did not check on her. She said the only injury the child had when she left was the bruise on her forehead from falling.

The medical examiner reported Kynlee had thirteen different blunt force injuries to the head and two blunt force injuries to her torso.

“The constellation of bruises on the ears and back of the head and scalp, combined with the abrasions on the face, are consistent with inflicted pressure as might occur with smothering.” The medical examiner wrote in his report. “Given that the method of sleep (swaddled in a blanket) is the reported norm for this child, the appearance of these new injuries in this setting is consistent with as yet undisclosed trauma that occurred around the time of death. Possible causes of death would include intentional smothering and accidental asphyxia.”

When questioned further, the medical examiner stated the bruising would be consistent and the abrasions on her face could also be caused by rubbing her face back and forth on the mattress sheet while being smothered.

Detectives then discussed the case with a child abuse pediatrician with Safe and Healthy Families. The doctor said the contusions found are all indicators of physical abuse and all of these injuries are likely non-accidental and were inflicted by somebody else, according to documents.

The doctor also said if Kynlee had died of accidental asphyxiation, it would not explain the burns on her face. She explained that a child who is capable of walking, has the strength to turn its head and gasp for air and does not like to be restricted by swaddling and is able to move and wiggle, documents state.

During a subsequent interview with police, the girl’s mother said Kyle has made comments that if the results come back that Kynlee died of asphyxiation, he would kill himself because he feels he is guilty of swaddling Kynlee too tightly, documents state.

In the past, the mother said when Kynlee cried, Gooch would swaddle her really tight, place her face down and tell her “you can’t hear Kynlee crying now” and that Kynlee knew how to get out of the swaddle, according to documents.

She also mentioned Gooch was very controlling of her and her children and would make comments about how loving and coddling her son too much would make him weak. She said he would discipline the other children by standing behind them and cover their mouths until they stop crying. When asked if she thought Gooch was capable of smothering Kynlee, she said “yeah I do”, documents state.

According to documents, when detectives questioned Gooch again, he stated “I swear no one pushed that baby’s head down. That’s impossible.”

When asked about how he disciplines the other children he said he just puts them in their room but denied ever covering their mouths.

In a third interview with police, the girl’s mother said Gooch seemed very intoxicated and distant that night and he encouraged her to drink heavily with him, to the point of vomiting, documents state.

A background check on Gooch shows he was convicted of domestic violence assault on July 11 and the girl’s mother has an active protective order against him, which he has violated twice, documents indicate.

When Gooch was booked into the Cache County Jail in June, officers requested he not be released stating “he has accumulated three domestic violence charges within one week, two within several hours of each other and the third immediately after his release from the hospital on 6/21/2019. These have all been committed against the same victim and seems to be escalating.”

Police further stated they believe Gooch poses a substantial danger to the victim if he were to be released from the Cache County Jail.

Gooch was rearrested on Tuesday and remains in the Cache County Jail without bail.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.

