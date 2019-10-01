Logan City Police looking for suspect involved in multiple crimes

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Logan are looking for a suspect they said has committed multiple crimes and evaded law enforcement.

In a post on the Logan City Police Facebook page, police are looking for Erasmo Garcia regarding multiple vehicle thefts, traffic accidents, and for evading law enforcement.

Officers warn any person found to be aiding or harboring Garcia will also be investigated for obstruction of justice, “unless they cooperate with his apprehension”.

If anyone has knowledge of Garcia’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Dispatch at 435-753-7555 or call Detective Fowler at 435-716-9486. You can remain anonymous.

A background check on Garcia shows multiple felonies, misdemeanors and protective orders against him over the last 20 years.

