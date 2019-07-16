Local non-profit holds shopping spree for charity

SALT LAKE CITY, (ABC4 News) – Shopping for charity. About 80 young women, ages 12 through 17 were able to shop with $300 for six different charities on Tuesday.

It was the Salt Lake City Chapter of National Charity League, Inc.’s annual shopping spree.

The six charities received well over $2,000 in donated goods at a time when supplies tend to run short.

It all happened at the downtown Smith’s Marketplace located at 455 South 600 East. NCL is a national organization of mothers and daughters serving communities together.

The Salt Lake City chapter supports 20 local charities. During each of their six of years of membership, the girls focus on a different charity.

Listed below are the grade-level and recipients of the spree, they include:

The Sharing Place (7th Grade)

The Children’s Center (8th Grade)

YWCA (9th Grade)

The Road Home (10th Grade)

Neighborhood House (11th Grade)

The Utah Food Bank (12th Grade)

President Angie Carter says ” In addition to the thousands of hours spent volunteering at the philanthropies, we raise money to help support them in various ways. Ten years ago, we started the Charity Spree to let the girls shop themselves for the charities wishlist.”

Many of the girls chose to show their unity by dressing in the same colors. Prizes were given to the grade who finished first checking out, grade highest percentage in attendance, and the group with the best spirit

and costumes.

Many of the philanthropies will have representatives there to cheer the

girls on.

