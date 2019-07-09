Local coffee company wants to support law enforcement across the country

A coffee company in Salt Lake City wants to support those who help us in the community.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is doing a campaign called “Coffee For Cops”

For every bag of coffee that someone buys, they will donate a bag to a law enforcement organization.

Director of Operations, John Croft says their inspiration for this is to help those who support the community.

The coffee company’s goal is to send gift packages to law enforcement organizations in every state in the country.

For more information about the campaign, click here.

