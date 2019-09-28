Local CERT teams recreate emergency situations as part of competition

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4 News) — Utahns in some cities across the Wasatch Front competed in a bi-annual Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) competition in an effort to better understand how to be prepared for any kind of emergency situation.

Roughly 70 people from Kaysville, Bountiful and Woods Cross CERT teams took part in the simulation/competition.

CERT is a program that teaches volunteers basic response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations, according to ready.gov.

Check out these photos of the day’s events:

Courtesy Liz Sollis

Courtesy Liz Sollis

Courtesy Liz Sollis

Courtesy Liz Sollis

Courtesy Liz Sollis

