Local advocates celebrate ‘phenomenal’ Pride month

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Pride month has come to an end, and local LGBTQ advocates are celebrating some significant steps.

They are also looking to the future, hoping to build on those steps.

The owner of the building says, from the image to the quote, it’s meant to be a symbol of acceptance and safety for the next generation.

At 265 East Harvey Milk Boulevard in Salt Lake City, a new mural of the civil and LGBTQ rights icon is unveiled.

“What I always notice is that you can always measure how advanced your society is by how you nurture and protect your children. And, that’s why this quote couldn’t be more timely and more important with what’s going on in the world today,” said J.R. Holbrook.

This ribbon cutting caps off Pride month for 2019.

“This June has been phenomenal for the LGBTQ community here in Utah. Not only are we celebrating Pride, but we’re also celebrating the 50th anniversary the Stonewall riots, which really launched the modern-day LGBT rights movements,” said Troy Williams with Equality Utah.

Williams says those early efforts paved the way for some significant steps during this year’s Pride month.

One, being a resolution from the Salt Lake County Council.

“With four Democrats and five Republicans, unanimously voted on a resolution to protect kids from conversion therapy. That’s huge,” exclaimed Williams.

Not long after that, Governor Gary Herbert announced he’s directing the Utah Division of Occupational and Professional licensing to review conversion therapy practices.

“Our hope is with the backing of the board of psychologists that we can really make our case to the governor, and the legislature that ending this practice is in the priority of saving young peoples lives,” Williams said.

LoveLoud 2019 also helped close out Pride month last weekend.

More than 20,000 people packed into USANA Amphitheater to raise money for LGBTQ youth organizations.

What others are clicking on: