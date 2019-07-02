Newsfore Opt-In Form

Local advocates celebrate ‘phenomenal’ Pride month

Local (Utah/State News)

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Pride month has come to an end, and local LGBTQ advocates are celebrating some significant steps.

They are also looking to the future, hoping to build on those steps.

The owner of the building says, from the image to the quote, it’s meant to be a symbol of acceptance and safety for the next generation.

At 265 East Harvey Milk Boulevard in Salt Lake City, a new mural of the civil and LGBTQ rights icon is unveiled.

“What I always notice is that you can always measure how advanced your society is by how you nurture and protect your children. And, that’s why this quote couldn’t be more timely and more important with what’s going on in the world today,” said J.R. Holbrook.

This ribbon cutting caps off Pride month for 2019.

“This June has been phenomenal for the LGBTQ community here in Utah. Not only are we celebrating Pride, but we’re also celebrating the 50th anniversary the Stonewall riots, which really launched the modern-day LGBT rights movements,” said Troy Williams with Equality Utah.

Williams says those early efforts paved the way for some significant steps during this year’s Pride month.

One, being a resolution from the Salt Lake County Council.

“With four Democrats and five Republicans, unanimously voted on a resolution to protect kids from conversion therapy. That’s huge,” exclaimed Williams.

Not long after that, Governor Gary Herbert announced he’s directing the Utah Division of Occupational and Professional licensing to review conversion therapy practices.

“Our hope is with the backing of the board of psychologists that we can really make our case to the governor, and the legislature that ending this practice is in the priority of saving young peoples lives,” Williams said.

LoveLoud 2019 also helped close out Pride month last weekend.

More than 20,000 people packed into USANA Amphitheater to raise money for LGBTQ youth organizations.

What others are clicking on:

Sundance co-founder gets at least 6 years in sex abuse case

Hospital patient arrested for ‘stealing’ IV drip claims police racially profiled him

Utah teen missing for 27 days, mother holding out hope

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it's an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 Utah team in June, 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 Utah News at 4 Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Chief Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Utah's only statewide political talk show, Inside Utah Politics Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Read More...

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS