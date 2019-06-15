Little Caesars restaurant vandalized in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The lobby of Little Caesars, located on 700 South in St. George, is closed until further notice due to a vandalism incident.

Owner of the store, Wes Swaney, tells ABC4 News that the vandalism happened in the early hours of Saturday morning. He shared two photos of the vandalism, which shows the windows of the store shattered out.





Swaney says it was a couple of concerned citizens who alerted the St. George Police Department of the vandalism. He says he is grateful that the citizens alerted police and says the department was very thorough in their investigation. He also says residential and business neighbors have been very helpful as well.

Swaney says he has a great Little Caesars family and that they are working to reopen the lobby quickly and safely. In the meantime, the drive-thru of the store is open for business.

If you have any information about what happened you are asked to contact the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.