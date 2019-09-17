Lawmakers approve changes to medical cannabis law

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Lawmakers have approved changes to Utah’s medical marijuana law following a fierce debate from people on both sides of the issues.

The Utah Senate and House of Representatives voted unanimously Monday evening to send the proposal to Republican Gov. Gary Herbert’s desk.

The measure would scrap plans for an unusual state-run dispensary system in favor of 14 privately-run pharmacies and adopt protections for patients who are concerned they could be prosecuted for drug crimes, among other changes.

Some lawmakers applauded the proposal as increasing patient access to medical marijuana and making grow facilities and home delivery of the product more secure.

Opponents said the measure could set a dangerous precedent by dictating the number of dispensaries in the state and suggested seeking a federal waiver for Utah’s program as marijuana is still banned at the federal level.

Utah’s medical marijuana program is set to launch next year.

