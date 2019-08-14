Latest Inland Port meeting canceled amid protests

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An Inland Port meeting scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Salt Lake City was canceled just minutes after it started.

The meeting, which was originally planned at the Utah Association of Counties at 5397 S Vine Street in Murray at 1:30 p.m., was rescheduled Tuesday to the Salt Lake City Police Pioneer Precinct at 1040 West 700 South in Salt Lake City.

Tomorrow’s Satellite Port meeting was relocated to the Pioneer Precinct from 1:30 to 3:30 pm. The location was changed… Posted by Utah Inland Port on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Once everyone showed up at the SLCPD precinct, the meeting started but was abruptly canceled about five minutes later.

The meeting was an opportunity for those opposing the satellite port developments to voice their opinions.

“Satellite ports represent an opportunity for a small number of individuals to make an extraordinary amount of money at the expense of the health of people living near both the hub (in Salt Lake City) and in the areas where these satellite ports will be built, ” said Michelle McKee who opposes the port. “These satellite ports represent an ecocidal attempt to increase fossil fuel infrastructure.”

McKee said the burden of poor air quality, which will be intensified with the construction of an inland port, is not shared equally.

“The burden of that negative environmental impact will fall squarely upon already vulnerable communities,” said McKee.

The group opposing the project says the proposed Inland Port will “increase air pollution in Salt Lake, further exacerbate climate catastrophe, destroy fragile habitat for millions of migratory birds along the Great Salt Lake, and damage quality of life for communities on the west side of Salt Lake who already experience environmental injustice and disproportionate pollution.”

Those who support the Inland Port say it will allow Utah companies to be able to work more directly with international markets to help boost Utah’s economy.

It was not made immediately clear when, or if the meeting will be rescheduled.

