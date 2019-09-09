Lakewide advisory in place for Utah Lake after discovery of algae bloom

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah County Health Department has issued a lake-wide advisory for Utah Lake.
The advisory was put in place after the health department is calling cyanobacterial cell counts or algae bloom were found in three open-water sampling locations.
These cells reportedly exceeded the recreation health-based threshold.
Officials are advising visitors to the lake to:
- Avoid areas of algae scum when boating
- Not swim or ski
- Keep animals away
- Do not ingest water
- clean fish well and discard guts
The health department says exposure to agal blooms can cause GI distress, skin rashes, headaches, and nausea.
Exposure to algae bloom can also be deadly for pets, according to the health department.
