Kelly Point Road closed for the season due to wet conditions

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument Acting Superintendent Mark Wimmer closed Kelly Point Road for the season on Wednesday, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

In winter, the road is often covered by melting ice and snow and is currently impassible due to recent wintry weather. In the past, the road was damaged when motorists drove through the nearby meadow to avoid wet conditions on the road. This negatively affected natural drainage patterns, plant life, and cultural resources, according to the news release.

“The road to Kelly Point is very rough and one of the most isolated places in the monument,” said Wimmer. “Due to the clay roadbed and fragile features there, a seasonal motorized closure is the best way to protect the road, park resources, and public safety.”

The road remains open to non-motorized travel. If road conditions improve, the Chief Ranger may provide permits allowing motorized vehicle access. The road to Kelly Point is expected to reopen in March when the road is less wet.

Please visit the National Park Service’s Parashant web page for more information and to download the permit request form. Click on the Alert link on the home page for the Kelly Point motorized vehicle permit page. Drivers can contact Chief Ranger Marty Sims at 435-688-3280 for more information.

What others are reading: