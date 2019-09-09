Kaysville Police investigating drone pretending to be from their department

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Kaysville are looking for information to help identify the owner of a drone that told citizens it was from their department.

In a post on the Kaysville City Police Department’s Facebook, they said the incident happened during the week when citizens were approached by a drone near Davis Applied Technology College.

The drone had a speaker advising it was Kaysville Police and they needed to evacuate the area. Kaysville Police said they do not own a drone and will not make announcements through one.

They are now looking to identify the owner of the drone or gather any information that could help them find out who is responsible for the incident.

Please contact Kaysville Police at (801) 546-1131 if you have any information or see this drone anywhere else.

