Judge Mary T. Noonan named as new State Court Administrator

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah State Courts now has a new administrator. Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew B. Durrant announced Tuesday that Judge Mary T. Noonan will be the new State Court Administrator.

“Judge Noonan is a proven leader who brings with her a wealth of experience and knowledge, both as a jurist and as an administrator. We are fortunate to have someone of her extraordinary abilities lead the Administrative Office of the Courts,” said Chief Justice Matthew Durrant.

Before her appointment to the bench, Noonan served as division chief of the Utah Attorney General’s Office Child Protection Division. She served as the section chief of the southern division of the Child Protection Division from July 1998 through May 2002.

From 1994 through 1998, Judge Noonan worked for the Utah Department of Human Services as the director of the Utah Division of Child and Family Services and as the director of the department’s Office of Legal Counsel.

