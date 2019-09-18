Judge: Confessed killer will not get off easy

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A judge warned Christopher Poulson that he won’t be getting off easy.

Last month Poulson pleaded guilty to murdering Emily Almiron and her son Gabriel. They disappeared in 2015 and their bodies had not been found.

Poulson was charged with their murders and as part of the plea deal promised to lead authorities to where their bodies were. In exchange, he would plead guilty to 30-second degree felonies.

During a hearing Tuesday, Poulson’s public defender outlined the deal to Judge Robert Lunnen who is overseeing the case. Matthew Morrise said the Utah County attorney and Almiron’s family are all in agreement to the terms of the deal.

He said Poulson after much searching, helped lead authorities to the bodies.

Morrise said the plea deal would allow Poulson to leave prison after 23 years.

“Again that is a recommendation and not binding,” Morrise said. “It’s up to the board of pardons.”

Poulson confessed to physically abusing Gabriel who died from those injuries. Almiron was murdered as part of the cover-up.

Judge Lunnen rejected the terms of the sentence.

“It’s difficult for me to accept a limit, a 30-year limit on two very important lives,” he said.

The ruling means Poulson could now be facing a life sentence with a chance of parole. He’ll be sentenced September 26 in Provo’s district court.

