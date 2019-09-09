Iron County man killed in motorcycle crash near Monticello

MONTICELLO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man from Iron County was killed after crashing on his motorcycle on State Route 191 Sunday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Nick Street, Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 2:10 p.m. at milepost 81 near Monticello in San Juan County.

Street said 67-year-old Robin R. Smith of Parowan was riding his 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on SR 191 when, for an unknown reason, he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road right and off a steep embankment.

Smith died from his injuries on scene.

Street said there is no indication of impairment and Smith was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Smith does have a recent medical history that may have contributed to the crash.

