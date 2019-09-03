Intoxicated man carrying gun shot after confrontation with several individuals

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 40-year-old man is facing several felony charges after confronting multiple individuals during an altercation on Saturday.

According to arresting documents, Brian Bogart, 40, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Sunday on charges of second-degree felony kidnapping and three third-degree felony charges of aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

Documents state while Bogart was trying to get to a home, his car broke down and he started walking east on the SR-201. A man driving in the area stopped to help him and offered him a ride.

After getting inside the man’s car, Bogart pulled out a gun and laid it on his lap and told the man he was going to kill someone then changed his mind and told the man he was not going to kill anyone, documents state.

Out of fear of what Bogart was going to do, the man drove him to a residence and dropped him off then drove away and called police once he reached his home in Orem, according to documents.

While at the home he was dropped off at, Bogart confronted the homeowner who asked him to leave because he was intoxicated. The homeowner noticed Bogart had a gun in the front of his pants so he grabbed it and had Bogart empty the magazine, documents state.

Documents further state Bogart pointed the gun at the homeowner as he walked away, then returned a few minutes later while the homeowner was talking with three neighbors who lived across the street.

Witnesses told police Bogart pulled out the gun and confronted them so the homeowner moved back towards his home to protect his grandchildren.

During this time, one of the neighbors, who has a concealed carry permit, grabbed his firearm. When Bogart pointed his gun at the neighbor, and would not drop the gun as requested, the man shot him, striking Bogart in his arm and neck, documents state.

Bogart went down to the ground and the neighbor moved Bogart’s gun away from him, noticing one round still in the gun, according to documents.

During an interview with police, Bogart said he pulled his gun because the neighbors were confronting and surrounding him.

Police reports indicate officers believe Bogart “would constitute a substantial danger to any other person or to the community, or is likely to flee”.

The report states Bogart has been convicted of several felony charges and has spent time in prison.

