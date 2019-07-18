I-80 repaving project to continue July 21

SUMMIT COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Transportation crews are returning to finish the repaving project on westbound I-80 beginning on July 21.

The Summit County project spans from Kimball Junction to Lambs Canyon.

According to UDOT, the paving will take approximately two weeks followed by an additional two weeks of striping and project wrap-up.

The repaving project aims to improve infrastructure and enhance safety along I-80, one of Utah’s most heavily traveled freeways.

The project will extend the life of the corridor and help prevent the need for more extensive reconstruction in the future.

The renovation project also helps minimize inconvenience for motorists through “efficient and timely communication and public outreach regarding traffic restrictions and delays.”

