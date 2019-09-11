HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Hurricane are looking for the owners of some commemorative coins turned in by Walmart as found property.
Police said the coins appear to be part of a collection and would like the owner, or anyone who might know who the owner is, to contact them at 435-635-9663.
Proof of ownership and photo ID will be required.
What others are clicking on:
- Rudy Gobert leads France to upset over Donovan Mitchell and USA at FIBA World Cup
- Hurricane Police looking for owner of commemorative coins found at Walmart
- Girl’s memory resets every 2 hours, doctors don’t know why
- Teach your kids preparedness during National Preparedness Month
- Crews clean up second mudslide in a month up Little Cottonwood Canyon