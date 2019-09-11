Hurricane Police looking for owner of commemorative coins found at Walmart

Not a picture of the actual coins

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Hurricane are looking for the owners of some commemorative coins turned in by Walmart as found property.

Police said the coins appear to be part of a collection and would like the owner, or anyone who might know who the owner is, to contact them at 435-635-9663.

Proof of ownership and photo ID will be required.

