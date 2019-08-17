How can families and schools prepare for an emergency situation?

UTAH (ABC4 News) — With some already back to school and others starting soon, Be Ready Utah wants schools and families to know what to do if an emergency occurs.

The emergency preparedness organization encourages families to have a communication plan which includes giving children a contact information card so they know who to call and where to meet in case of an emergency.

If an emergency happens while a child is at school, Be Ready Utah has prepared school leaders for any kind of emergency through planning guides.

Because an emergency (of any kind) can happen at any time or anywhere, if one does occur, Be Ready Utah tells teachers the first things they need to do are:

Notify the principal and 911, if necessary.

Notify the school Emergency Response Team.

Seal off high-risk areas.

Take charge of the areas until the incident is contained or relieved.

Preserve evidence. Keep detailed notes of incident.

Emergencies include but are not limited to: natural hazards and disasters, manmade and technological incidents, bomb threats, and acts of violent extremism and terrorism.

To learn more how you can prepare, click here.

