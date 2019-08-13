Hot Wheels traveling vending/gaming machine coming to Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Do you or your kids love Hot Wheels? Now is your chance to see the “tricked-out” truck and traveling vending/gaming machine as it rolls into Ogden on Friday.

“Loaded with limited edition products, fun games and the chance to win a Hot Wheels promotional car, The Legends Truck brings the epic experience of the 2019 Hot Wheels Legends Tour to Walmart”

For the first time ever, Hot Wheels is rolling out a tricked-out truck to bring the free Legends Tour experience to the Walmart in Ogden.

The Hot Wheels Traveling Vending Machine + Play Truck includes a gaming console station, Hot Wheels track play station and a vending machine giving fans a chance to win a promotional Hot Wheels die-cast car not sold in stores.

Hot Wheels fans will be able to:

· Play with Hot Wheels cars and tracks – fun for the whole family

· Play Microsoft game consoles built into the truck

· Pick up some of the coolest Hot Wheels Legends toy cars and gear

· Have a chance to win a promotional car that is not available in stores with purchase of Hot Wheels, Mobil 1, Dickies or Mechanix product.

The tour travels the United States in search of a custom car worthy of being made into an iconic Hot Wheels die-cast car. The winning car will again be inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends, a collection of one-of-a-kind cars that embody the brand’s challenger spirit and legendary design.

