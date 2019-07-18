Hometown hero laid to rest with military honors

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A month shy of what would have been his 32nd birthday, the city of North Ogden comes out to honor one of their own.

Hundreds showed up Thursday to pay their final respects to Sergeant First Class Elliot J. Robbins.

Robbins died on June 30th in the Helmand Province in Afghanistan supporting Operation Freedom Sentinel. His death remains under investigation.

As he was laid to rest, it was understandably difficult for his loved ones to contain their emotion.

Elliot’s mother, Adrienne Robbins, spoke with ABC4 about her son’s memory.

“Elliot lived for 32 years,” said Mrs. Robbins. “He was a good guy.”

A 13-year veteran, Robbins served as a decorated Green Beret medic.

“Elliot gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Kathy Blair, a family friend. “His family gave the ultimate sacrifice. It’s the least we could do is come out and pay our respects.”

Another family friend adds, “I hope that his child has many blessings growing up and knows that his dad was a true hero,” said Stephanie Soto.

Thursday his sacrifice didn’t go unnoticed by the community he called home.

“We come out to pay respects because these gentlemen have put their lives on the line,” said Dave Richardson, State Captain of the Patriot Guard Riders. “They signed the dotted line.”

In Robbins’ honor, an estimated 500 American flags lined the route of his funeral procession. The effort was coordinated by local scout troops.

