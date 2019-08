HERRIMAN (ABC4 News)- A State Liquor & Wine Store will be opening in Herriman Friday.

The DABC says the 13,300 square foot store is designed with eco-friendly technologies that will result in lower operating costs and lower energy and water usage.

The store is located at 5278 West Anthem Peak Lane and opens to the public at 11 a.m.

For a list of other liquor stores around the state click here.

What others are reading: