HEBER CITY (ABC4) – The Heber Airport was back open Sunday after an accident involving landing maneuvers.

Heber City Police said there was an accident during maneuvers at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Heber Airport.

Heber Airport closed to air traffic after accident during maneuvers (courtesy: Heber City Police)

According to police, the airport closed to larger planes until crews could clear the accident.

The two people in the airplane involved in the crash were not hurt.