Health officials urge athletes to stay hydrated during hot summer days

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – With temperatures soaring near a record on Tuesday, it’s important to remind everyone to drink water, especially student-athletes as we are near the start of the new school year.

Athletic trainers from Intermountain Healthcare say hydration is extremely important for preventing heat illness.

One student-athlete who talked to ABC4 News says water breaks help him and his teammates perform at the highest level.

Health officials say if an athlete stops sweating, that is a sign of heatstroke and emergency steps need to be made to cool them down.

Some early signs include:

Dizziness, vomiting, pale skin and cold sweats.

