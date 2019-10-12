Halloween Community Blood Drive to be hosted in Vernal today

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4 News) – The American Red Cross is hosting a Halloween Community Blood Drive in Vernal today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at UB Tech.

Click here to schedule an appointment to donate blood or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

