Groups demand action from Utah senators on gun reform

Local (Utah/State News)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Spurred by the tragic shootings last week in California, Texas, and Ohio, various Utah groups came together on Monday to demand action from Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee.

In a joint press conference, Alliance for a Better Utah, Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah, March for Our Lives Utah, and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America called for Romney and Lee to support gun reform at the federal level.

Bills that the groups want the senators to support are:

H.R. 8, Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, which would close current loopholes that exist by requiring background checks for private gun sales. The House of Representatives passed this bill in February.

Funding to study gun violence, which would grant $50 million to the Centers for Disease Control and the National Institutes of Health to research gun injuries and deaths. The House approved this funding in June.

Reinstate the federal ban on assault weapons that lapsed in 2004.

“We need lawmakers who are not afraid to stand up to the gun lobby,” said Nancy Halden, Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah.

During the press conference, all groups applauded Senator Romney’s commitment to being a “constructive voice” in the discussion on gun reform, including potential legislation.

