Group calls on Utah leaders to conduct Health Impact Assessment in regards to Inland Port

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- A group concerned with the health consequences of the Inland Port gathered at the state Capitol Wednesday to ask Utah’s legislative leaders to conduct a “Health Impact Assesment”.

The group claims the port will negatively impact air quality, water quality, and bring noise pollution and light pollution.

“The new warehouse and transloading activity associated with the proposed port will add to our air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, as well as contributing to stormwater runoff contamination, noise and light pollution,” said Stop the Polluting Port Coalition member David Scheer .

“Over the last 18 months various people associated with Port Authority Board have dismissed our concerns about the environmental harm development associated with the proposed port may inflict on our communities, but now is the time for real research and real answers to our questions.”

According to the CDC’s website, a Health impact assessment (HIA) is a tool that can help communities, decision-makers, and practitioners make choices that improve public health through community design.

In the past, protesters have called the port “borderline terrorism”.

Those who support the Inland Port say it will allow Utah companies to be able to work more directly with international markets to help boost Utah’s economy.


Jack Hedge, the Executive Director for Utah Inland Port Authority sent ABC4 the following statement Wednesday:

“We appreciate those who are bringing ideas to the discussion and are committed to working with the community to mitigate the impact of development in this area. While the market will determine what is or isn’t built, the Utah Inland Port Authority will insert the public’s values into how it’s done.”

