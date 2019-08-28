Groundbreaking celebrates 2,500 jobs, nuclear deterrence program near Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Northrop Grumman held a groundbreaking for its nuclear deterrence facility near Roy Tuesday.

The headquarters, which will be called Northrop Grumman Roy Innovation Center, is being constructed to help upgrade the country’s nuclear missiles strategically located in-ground sites throughout the American West.

The Roy Innovation Center should also bring roughly 2,500 jobs, officials said.

“If indeed we are going to be secure, 30, 40, 50 years from now, it’s gotta be based on these decisions that are being made right here. So year this is not just cool for Utah and employment here — this has nationwide implications of how we’re actually going to defend our country in the future,” said Congressman Rob Bishop, who represents the area.

He says the 2,500 jobs promised to come here will be high-level, high-paying jobs.

The site, just off of Hill Aerospace Museum, hosted many of Utah’s congressional delegation Tuesday — including Sen. Mitt Romney.

“We have a nuclear deterrent. And as people know we call it a TRIAD, it’s based upon of course our aircraft that carry atomic weapons, our submarines that have those weapons. But also 400 missiles in the ground, somewhere through the American West, that are always available to deter people from doing dangerous things. And those ground-based missiles were developed 60-70 years ago,” said Romney.

“This is a commitment on the part of our government, and also Northrop Grumman, to lead the effort, to replace old missile systems,” said Romney.

