Breaking News
Governor Herbert proposes new rule to ban conversion therapy for minors.
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

State, LGBTQ advocates reach agreement to ban conversion therapy in Utah

Local (Utah/State News)

Governor proposes new rule to ban conversion therapy for minors

Posted: / Updated:

In this Sunday, June 3, 2018, photo, people carry a flag during the Utah Pride parade in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert has directed the Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing, Utah Department of Commerce, to file a new rule to ban conversion therapy for minors in Utah.

The new rule was announced in a press release from the Governor’s Office late Tuesday evening.

The rule uses language from H.B. 399, presented by Rep. Craig Hall during the 2019 General Legislative Session, and will apply to all licensed therapists practicing in Utah. 

The governor says this rule is backed by a wide variety of public leaders, organizations, and policy groups and represents an agreement to “end the harmful practice of conversion therapy on minors.”

“We are pleased that the new rule will mirror the legislation that was drafted and introduced earlier this year. We have no doubt the adoption of this rule will send a life-saving message to LGBTQ+ youth across our state,” said Troy Williams, executive director of Equality Utah.

DOPL is working to file the rule, which will be published on Dec. 15. The 30-day public comment period will end on Jan. 14, 2020. The new rule could be effective as early as Jan. 22, 2020. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Border-wide campaign against MPP

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border-wide campaign against MPP"

Rescuer and Baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rescuer and Baby"

5 tips from UHP to help you through your Thanksgiving roadway travels

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 tips from UHP to help you through your Thanksgiving roadway travels"

How to help your mail carriers avoid trips, slips and falls this busy holiday season

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to help your mail carriers avoid trips, slips and falls this busy holiday season"

Here's how to carve a perfect turkey this Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Here's how to carve a perfect turkey this Thanksgiving"

Several dead after earthquake in Albania

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several dead after earthquake in Albania"
More Video News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories