Gov. Herbert calls special session to address medical cannabis distribution

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert called for a special session of Utah State Legislature to address medical cannabis distribution and other issues.

The session will focus on issues related to the dispensing of medical cannabis, appropriating census funding, and “making several other technical adjustments,” according to a statement released by the governor’s office Thursday.

The session is scheduled for Monday, September 16.

“My administration is dedicated to ensuring that quality, medical-grade cannabis products are accessible to patients by March of 2020,” said Gov. Gary R. Herbert. “Removing the requirement for a state central fill pharmacy will provide efficient and timely distribution of this substance for those who need it.”

The special session will provide legislators an opportunity to “discuss and hear public comment on issues, deliberate on matters and take possible action,” according to Senate President Stuart Adams.

Issues to be addressed during the special session include the following:

Amendments to medical cannabis laws to repeal requirements regarding a state central fill pharmacy and other amendments necessary to ensure the efficient and safe implementation and operation of the state’s medical cannabis program Amendments to the Utah Election Code regarding the date of the 2020 primary election and technical amendments Amendments to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act regarding the transportation and storage of certain heavy beer prior to November 1, 2019 Legislative approval of and appropriations for the settlement of lawsuits against the state Amendments to certain tax incentives regarding the review required by an independent certified public accountant and technical amendments Appropriations for the 2020 United States Census For the Senate to consent to appointments made by the Governor.

