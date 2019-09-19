Gov. Herbert appoints new Department of Environmental Quality director

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Utah has a new top environmental regulator.

Gov. Gary Herbert’s office on Wednesday announced his appointment of Scott Baird as executive director of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.

Baird has served as the department’s interim director since June and has worked for the department since 2014, initially as director of legislative and government affairs and later as deputy director, overseeing policy, planning and operational improvement.

Baird previously worked in the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget.

“Our state faces many environmental challenges. Working together, we can find practical solutions that will safeguard and improve the quality of life we enjoy now and for years to come,” said Baird in a statement.

The appointment is subject to state Senate confirmation.

