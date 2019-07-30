Garbage truck driver dumps load after it catches fire

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Do you know what happens when a fire starts in the back of a garbage truck? The driver dumps the load so that the truck doesn’t catch on fire.

It happened this morning near 900 South 700 West Tuesday morning.

Officials say an officer smelled fire coming from the back of the truck, pulled the driver over to alert them, and from there the driver followed protocol and dumped the load.

Within just a few minutes the pile burst into flames.

Fire crews responded and put out the fire quickly.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

