Fundraiser organized to send Provo officers to Shinners Memorial in DC

PROVO, UTAH (ABC4 News) A gofundme campaign created by Nisha King and Alex Felsing is asking for help raising funds to send Provo officers to a memorial in 2020 to honor officer Joseph Shinners.

In the first week of 2019 officer Shinners became the first law enforcement officer in the country to lose his life in the line of duty. He was the first Provo City Police Officer to be killed in the line of duty in more than 100 years.

Team #JoeShinners and Provo Police Mutual Aid are asking for public support and donations for the project.

For more information go to Gofundme.com page..