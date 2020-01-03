From Medicaid expansion to Real ID requirements: New 2020 laws

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Up to 120,000 adults ages 19-64 are now eligible for Medicaid coverage beginning this year.

“There are a lot of people that don’t make enough money to qualify for health insurance, which kind of sounds like a paradigm, but they’re too poor to qualify for anything,” said Stacy Stanford, Health Policy Analyst of the Utah Health Policy Project.

Adults whose annual income is up to 138% of the federal poverty level may qualify. That’s $17,236 for an individual and $35,535 for a family of four.

“The state wants you to prove that if you’re not working, you’re at least making an effort to find work,” said Stanford.

In traffic news, if your commute includes Legacy Parkway in Davis County, the speed limit is now 65 miles per hour.

The previous speed limit was 55 miles per hour.

The Utah Department of Transportation raised the speed limit after studies showed drivers already traveled 65 to 70 miles per hour on the roadway.

If you need to renew your driver’s license, you now only have to do it every eight years. That’s up from five years.

It will cost you an extra $20. So, the fee will be $52.

It’s the longest possible under the Federal Real ID Act.

A Real ID has a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of your license.

Effective October 2020, a Real ID or a passport will be required to enter federal buildings and board an airplane.

You can check the status of your Real ID replacement by visiting this link.

