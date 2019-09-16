Free car seat inspection stations available for CPS week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Traffic safety partners throughout Utah will be hosting free classes and car seat checkpoints statewide.

This event will be held during Child Protective Services (CPS) week from September 15 to 21.

Officials say 60 percent of car seats are installed incorrectly

The leading cause of death for children under the age of 13 is motor vehicle crashes and officials say every 33 seconds a child is involved in a crash.

In an effort to keep children safe, law enforcement, firefighters and health officials are encouraging parents to visit a free car checkpoint.

A list of free car seat checkpoints include:

Sept. 19 – Washington County

Sept. 21- Salt Lake County Tooele County Davis County

Sept. 24 – Weber County (by appointment only)

Sept. 26 – Millard County Box Elder County (by appointment only)

Sept. 28 – Salt Lake County

For additional details Click Here.

