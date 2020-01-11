Fourth District elects its first female presiding judge

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) -—District Court Judges in the Fourth District have elected their first female presiding judge in the district’s history.

Utah State Courts announced Judge Jennifer A. Brown was elected this week as Presiding Judge, and Judge Kraig Powell as Associate Presiding Judge.

Judge Brown has previously served as Associate Presiding Judge since 2017.

Fourth District covers Wasatch, Utah, Juab, and Millar counties. It Utah’s second-largest districts with a population of just over 680,000.

As Presiding Judge, Judge Brown will preside over the operations of the court in the Fourth District, implement and enforce statutes, rules, policies and directives; appoint senior judges; and be a representative of the court to the public.



Judge Brown joins several female District Court and Juvenile Court judges who have also been elected as Presiding Judges in First, Second, Third, and Seventh districts.

