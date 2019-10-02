Former UTA employee accused of stealing more than $450,000 in rider fares

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A Taylorsville man is accused of stealing Utah Transit Authority fares nearing half a million dollars.

“As apart of our investigation we were able to look at some of the bank records, thus far we have identified roughly about $450,000 or more,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

David Leroy Healy was turned in by one of his neighbors on September 10. The witness allegedly saw him taking bucket loads of change out of his UTA work truck and put it right into his garage on two different occasions.

“The citizen has also recently observed his/her neighbor at the nearby Wal-Mart exchanging large amounts of coins through the coin exchange machine. When the neighbor asked a cashier about the large amounts of coins being exchanged, the cashier expressed that the subject is in the Wal-Mart frequently exchanging coins and said he owns an arcade,” the charging document states.

After UTA police got involved, Healy was seen taking money back to his home on several occasions.

“And on multiple occasions, he was taken what appeared to be coins and money, and was transferring them from the fair boxes to his personal garage,” said Gill.

Charging documents also state Healy took out a car loan for more than $15,000 and paid it off in 13-months.

Court documents go on to state since 2014, Healy made $297,969.50 in cash deposits to one credit union and $155,595.15 to another.

“This is something we worked with those detectives and they need to be commended for their work,” said Gill.

“UTA is very proud of the police department, our own police department. When we got this information; our police department began an internal investigation; did a tremendous job; and when they finally got enough evidence, what they felt was enough evidence they went to the DA’s Office,” said UTA Spokesperson Carl Arky.

So how did David Healy get the money?

UTA said Healy was hired on as a fare equipment maintenance technician and has access to fare collections boxes.

“We did conduct an internal management review today and Mr. Healy is no longer employed by UTA today,” said Arky. “We take it very seriously. We are upset. We are angry about this. But, we are taking it as seriously as we possibly can. This is not something we take lightly.”

“It is unfortunate that this is the second time but that’s what it is,” says DA Gill.

About a month ago the District Attorney charged Jason Vaugn Guest for taking $71,000 out of a UTA vault and making roughly $4,300 off more than 11,000 pounds of mangled coins and scrap metal.

He hasn’t been booked and awaits an October initial court appearance.

“We know that we have to make some changes. UTA knows there are improvements that have to be made,” Arky added. “We understand that there are improvements that have to be made. We know this is the public’s money, and we know it is also the public’s trust. And so, we are going to do everything in our power to make sure this does not happen again.”

UTA officials tell ABC4 News next week they are bringing in outside counsel to review their procedures and to make recommendations so they don’t lose out on any more fare money.

