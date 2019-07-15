Flavors of Utah kicking off Pioneer Day celebrations

ABC4 News (Salt Lake City) – Utah’s largest pioneer day celebration kicked off on Friday in the kitchen.

It’s called “Flavors of Utah.”

The event shares the best Utah products and services on the national level.

The local themed cooking demonstration showcases food traditions in the Beehive state, business and artisan foods.

A local cooking school chef tells ABC4 News that a lot of people don’t realize all of the farms around us that produce for us.

The cooking demonstration will be followed with a send off on July 19th and a national tasting celebrating in the nation’s capitol on July 25th.