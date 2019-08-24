Newsfore Opt-In Form

Firefighters predict the worst has yet to come for Utah’s fire season

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – With nearly 700 wildfires in Utah this season, firefighters predict the worst is yet to come.

“They haven’t been large fires. They’ve been easily controlled or extinguished or contained,” explained Battalion Chief Robert Lambert, Draper City Fire.

Utah’s wildfire season is typically from July 1-September 30.

The battalion chief expects the brunt of the wildfire season to come later than usual this year because of heavy snowfall during the winter and a lot of rainfall in the spring.

“The climate hasn’t been primed and the land hasn’t been primed to really have wildfires take place.”

Lambart says the potential is extreme.

“We’re not in the clear just yet.”

When and if the wildfires barrel out of control, Lambert said every firefighter in the state is trained and ready to go.

