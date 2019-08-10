Fire in Washington Terrace home displaces family of 7

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah (ABC4 News)- An overnight house fire has displaced a family of seven in Washington Terrace.

According to Fire Chief Clayton Peterson, Washington Terrace Fire Department, the fire started around 8:39 p.m at 4629 South and 475 West.

When crews arrived they were able to extinguish the fire relatively quickly preventing any further damage to the home.

Peterson said the home sustained some fire damage and water damage as a result and the family of seven, including a cat and some kittens will be able to return to the home after clean up and repairs.

There is no estimate of damage. Peterson said the cause appears to be accidental, but was unsure exactly what started the fire.

Crew from Roy Fire Department, Riverdale Fire Department, South Ogden Fire Department and Ogden Fire department all responded to assist Washington Terrace Fire Department.

