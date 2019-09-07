Family holding onto hope after 12-year-old suffers stroke during dance class

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The family of a 12-year-old girl who suffered a stroke during dance class in Salt Lake City Thursday night is holding out hope as they wait for answers.

According to family, Brynn was at ballet class at a studio in Salt Lake City when she suffered a stroke around 5:30 p.m.

She was rushed by her parents to St. Marks Hospital but after being checked by doctors there she was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital where she is currently in the pediatric ICU.

Brynn is still unable to talk or move the right side of her body and the family said during an MRI and CT, a blood clot was found in her brain in an area that affects mobility.

A second set of testing Friday night will hopefully produce answers. The doctors discovered two swollen blood vessels in her brain and said she might have smaller ones cutting off her oxygen to the brain, causing the strokes.

As the family finds out answers, we will update the story on Brynn’s progress.

For those wishing to help the family cover Brynn’s medical costs, as she currently did not have medical insurance, the family has created a GoFundMe.

Strokes can happen to anyone of any age. According to chop.edu, pediatric strokes occur in 12 of 100,000 children under the age of 18.

Reasons for strokes in children can range from those with sickle cell anemia, congenital heart defects, immune disorders or problems with blood clotting. Some perfectly healthy children can have an underlying disorder such as narrow blood vessels.

Signs and symptoms of strokes in children and teenagers are weakness or numbness of the face, arm or leg, usually on one side of the body, trouble walking, problems speaking or understanding language, severe headache, trouble seeing clearly in one or both eyes and severe dizziness.

