Escamilla jumps into 2nd place, Dabakis concedes in SLC mayoral primary

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The county clerk’s office released new numbers in the Salt Lake City mayoral primary Thursday.

Luz Escamilla overtook Jim Dabakis who after preliminary results on election night, had a narrow lead in the race.

While Dabakis said he felt “comfortable” with his lead of 109 votes, Escamilla declared that the election was “not over yet.”

Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen said Wednesday that there were 8,158 outstanding ballots that pertained to the mayoral primary. Thursday’s updated numbers represent 7,570 of the 8,158 outstanding votes.

The latest numbers show Escamilla overtaking Dabakis by 421 votes with a potential of 588 still-outstanding ballots.

A short time after Thursday’s numbers were released, Dabakis conceded the race.

“As for me, the voters have spoken. I get the message. It’s time for some new leadership,” said Dabakis.

NOW: Jim Dabakis speaks to media as final votes for #SLCMayor trickle in, with Dabakis in third. #breaking #utpol Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Thursday, August 15, 2019

Salt Lake City Councilwoman Erin Mendenhall, who declared victory Tuesday night, remains in the lead by more than 1,000 votes.

